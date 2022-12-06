Osceola, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a hunting cabin last month.
The cabin's owner, a 73-year-old man, called police on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m. as the man was trying to break in, according to Trooper Reuben Donovan at the Mansfield State Police.
The man, later identified as Nathan Sherman of Addison, NY, was charged with criminal trespass.
