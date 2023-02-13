Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman gave police her twin sister's name when she was caught stealing chicken from the grocery store, police say.

Laronda P. Eliis, 36, was caught after her twin, Sharonda, was charged with theft, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar. He used photos provided by Sharonda that show both women, which he then used to matched Laronda to store surveillance and body camera footage.

Edgar was called to Weis Markets, 725 Columbia Blvd., just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 1 for a reported theft. When he arrived, a loss prevention officer said a woman was reportedly spotted stuffing bags of chicken wings, totaling $20, into her purse. She fled the store and got into a white Lexus being driven by a man, he told police.

The vehicle was found a short distance away and stopped by another officer. The woman, who identified herself as Sharonda, said when she was confronted at the store, she told employees she had to leave because she had a baby at home.

She had intended to go back and pay for the wings, Ellis told police.

Police later learned her twin sister lives in Florida and was not in the state when the theft occurred.

Ellis, Park Place Village, was charged with making a false report, giving false identification to law enforcement, and retail theft.

