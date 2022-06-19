Berwick, Pa. — A roofer reportedly helped himself to a client's sewing machine, telling police he stole it as a gift for his girlfriend.

Now Joseph J. Remaley, 43, of Bloomsburg, is facing felony charges for burglarizing Wanda Rineheimer's home last month, according to police.

Rineheimer called police on June 6 after she noticed Natural Ice beer cans on the rear of her porch in the 2600 block of W. Front Street in Briar Creek. She discovered another beer can inside the garage, a cigarette butt in an upstairs bathtub, and men's jeans on the first floor.

Rineheimer's Husqvarna Viking Opal sewing machine was also missing.

Rineheimer told police Remaley was a sub-contractor hired to give her an estimate on a roof repair because she intended to sell the house. He'd been the only one on the property in recent days, she added.

While Bloomsburg State Trooper Nathan Golla was talking to Rineheimer at the house, Remaley showed up to retrieve his cargo trailer. He allegedly admitted being at the house the previous two days and drinking beer on the work site, but denied entering the house. During the conversation, Golla saw Remaley smoking a cigarette, according to charges.

Golla pressed him on the theft of the sewing machine and eventually he admitted going inside the house and stealing the machine, arrest papers say. He had intended to give it to his girlfriend, Remaley told police.

The sewing machine was later reportedly recovered from Remaley's back porch on Smith Street.

Remaley has a long history of criminal behavior, including multiple convictions for theft, assault, and drug sales dating back more than a decade.

He was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass, and misdemeanor theft for the latest incident. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18 at 10 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Knecht.

Docket sheet

