Ulster, Pa. — A 41-year-old man was caught at several banks trying to cash checks he’d stolen out of mailboxes this spring, police say.

Francis E. Werner of Blairsville first swiped a check out of a mailbox on Battle Creek Road in Rome Township in April, said Towanda State Trooper Steven Marianelli.

The $181 check was written to Claverack Rural Electric Company, according to the accuser. The check was cashed on April 15 at P&G Credit Union in Tunkhannock, but the name of the recipient was changed to Francis Werner, according to bank records. Surveillance video of the transaction showed the person cashing the check was Werner, police say.

The following day, troopers received another complaint about a stolen check, but this time from Wyalusing. A man called police after discovering his mailbox open and empty, with a package of his tossed alongside the road nearly half a mile away. He’d been expecting a reimbursement check for more than $800 for a hot water heater he bought for a woman. She sent a check in the mail to pay him back, he told police.

When he saw the empty mailbox, he contacted the woman and told her to stop payment on the check. Two days later, P&G contacted her and said someone had tried to cash the check. Because he didn’t have an account at the bank, Werner was asked to show his driver’s license to the teller, which he did, court papers say. The teller made a copy of the license but did not cash the check.

On April 27, another man called police after a check he wrote was flagged at a local bank. The man said he wrote the check to Mountain Lake Construction as a down payment for new garage doors, but the check allegedly ended up in Werner’s hands. Werner tried to cash it at the M&T Bank drive through but the teller realized the signature wasn’t correct and the handwriting didn’t match other checks on that account.

She refused to cash the check and took down Werner’s license plate number as he drove away, according to police.

Werner was charged with three counts of felony forgery, misdemeanor receiving stolen property, and theft.

