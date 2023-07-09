Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman with a long history of thefts was caught outside a grocery store with drugs and a stolen plant, police say.

Witnesses first called to report a woman passed out in an alley behind Weis Markets, 1205 Chestnut St., on June 21 at 9 a.m. When Berwick Officer Michael Klinetob arrived at the scene, he found two bags. One contained a hanging plant and a sunflower stepping stone and the other nine Trazadone pills.

The woman, Courtney Marie Tongel, 28, was spotted standing in a nearby car dealership parking lot. She admitted she'd set both bags down, Klinetob said. The pills weren't prescribed to Tongel and the items were later identified by Weis Markets staff as being stolen from the store, charges say. The stolen goods were valued about $33.

It's Tongel's fifth arrest for retail theft, court records show.

Tongel was charged with felony retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket sheet

