State College, Pa. — Desperate for something to mix with his whiskey, a State College man attempted to steal cans of Coke from two different stores, police say.

Brandon Paul Droll allegedly walked out of McLanahan's Downtown Market with three bottles of Southern Comfort and the two cans of Coke on June 14, police said. He was stopped by an employee and made to turn over the two cans of Coke that he didn't pay for, according to the complaint.

Still in possession of the liquor though, Droll went to a second store on South Allen Street for a second attempt at stealing a Coke. He was stopped by a manager who recognized him from previous thefts at the location.

The 29-year-old Droll was taken by the manager to the State College police station. He was charged with third-degree felony retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Droll was placed into custody at the Centre County Prison on $17,500 monetary bail. He was charged with the same offenses in March of this year.

