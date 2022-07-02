Montour County, Pa. — Police said the trail camera didn’t lie when it captured a thief as he exited a camper after ransacking the inside.

As Daryl Anthony Campbell, 22, of Berwick left the camper, trail cameras took his picture near the front door of the scene. The owner of the camper reported the incident to State Police in Milton on June 19 and provided the picture that was taken of the June 15 incident.

The witness showed police Campbell had entered through a window that was left open on the camper. Interviews with several other witnesses led to the discovery of the second man who was identified as Christopher James, 21, of Philadelphia.

During an interview with police on June 20, Campbell said he and James entered the camper looking for a drink. Campbell said they yelled out and after no response entered the camper.

Investigators said they saw a broken lawn mower, a broken lock on an outhouse, and several items thrown around and disturbed inside the camper after they spoke with witnesses at the campground near the 2000 block of River Drive in Montour County.

Both James and Campbell were charged with first-degree felony burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing along with criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking. Campbell was given an additional count of criminal trespassing along with an extra second-degree felony charge of burglary.

No bail is listed for either man. Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Marvin Shrawder on July 18 for a preliminary arraignment.

Daryl Anthony Campbell docket sheet

Christopher James docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.