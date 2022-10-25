Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman allegedly stole another customer's purse off a counter at a tea shop, but told police she did it to "teach them a lesson."

Melissa Anne Temple, 40, swiped a Coach wristlet from the counter at Ding Tea, 6 W. Main Street, on April 23 at 3 p.m., according to charges. A customer had accidentally left the wristlet behind when she took it to the counter to pay for her order, Bloomsburg Officer Shawn Hill said.

After leaving and realizing it was missing, the woman returned to Ding Tea and watched the security footage with the shop's owner. They saw a woman with pink hair pick up the purse and leave the store with it, Hill said.

Hill was able to identify Temple as the alleged thief and called her to the police station to talk about the incident. Temple admitted taking the purse and throwing it into the garbage can outside the shop because the people were "loud and obnoxious and she wanted to teach them a lesson," arrest papers say.

The wristlet is valued at $200.

Temple, Old Berwick Road, was charged with theft of mislaid property. A preliminary hearing at District Judge Russell Lawton's office is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.

Docket sheet

