Bloomsburg, Pa. — A drunk couple allegedly trying to shoplift from Dollar General fled the store after being confronted by employees and were later found hiding in a nearby neighborhood, according to Bloomsburg police.

Alyxander Colon-Smith, 20, and Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, ran from the store at 1000 Market Street, Bloomsburg, after employees confronted them around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. Colon-Smith had numerous items stuffed in his sweatshirt, employees said, but he dumped them out as the couple was fleeing the store, arrest papers say. Klinger was carrying a camouflage backpack when she left, they added,

Bloomsburg Officer Lukas Stiver spotted Klinger at the corner of Ninth and Market streets and watched as she ran around a house to hide. Police called for her to come out, which she initially refused to do. Eventually though, Klinger walked out from her hiding spot, telling police she was giving up. She appeared to be unsteady on her feet and smelled strongly of alcohol, charges state. She was no longer carrying the backpack.

Police later found Klinger’s backpack near a tree on the same property where she was hiding and discovered a large amount of pain relievers and depressants, Four Loko alcoholic drinks, Fireball whiskey, and a margarita wine cocktail inside.

Officers found Colon-Smith hiding nearby and took him into custody. They searched him and reportedly found a container of ground nutmeg and a “Zone Pro” sport bra taken from the store. He had an empty White Claw alcoholic drink in his sweatshirt pocket and police found numerous Fireball bottles where he’d been hiding, police say.

Colon-Smith, Ferry Road, Bloomsburg, was charged with prowling, retail theft, and underage drinking. Klinger, W. First Street, Bloomsburg, was charged with prowling, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and underage drinking.

Klinger is also facing charges for allegedly stealing her mother's car several times in October, according to court records.

Related reading: GPS used to track stolen vehicle

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Colon-Smith on Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at District Judge Russell Lawton's office. Klinger will have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 2 at 9:15 a.m. at District Judge Doug Brewer's office.

Colon-Smith docket sheet

Klinger docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.