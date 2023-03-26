Berwick, Pa. — Two women allegedly walked out of a local grocery store with $166 worth of stolen goods.

When police caught up with the two just down the street, one of the woman gave officers a fake name before admitting she lied, arrest papers say.

Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler was called to Boyer's IGA at 125 E. Third St., on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. for a report of shoplifters walking out of the store without paying for items. The women had left the store and disappeared between two buildings, store employees said.

Gaugler spotted 23-year-old Shealine Diaz and 24-year-old Alicin Watts at the intersection of North Mulberry and Cemetery streets. With them was the $166 worth of stolen goods, Gaugler noted. Watts gave police her real name, but Diaz reportedly lied and said her name was "Shainayah Dennis."

A records show didn't return any information on a person with that name, which Gaugler pointed out. Diaz eventually admitted she had lied and gave police the correct name.

Both women were charged with retail theft. Diaz is facing an additional charge for providing false identification to police. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Diaz docket sheet

Watts docket sheet

