2023-06-21 Steven Reese mugshot - 1

Steven Reese, 37, of Loyalsock 

 Photo provided by the Lycoming Regional Police Department

Cogan Station, Pa. — A Loyalsock man was caught after police said he allegedly stole items from a Family Dollar store.

Steven Reese, 37, of Loyalsock was discovered inside Weis Market after being reported for shoplifting on June 20, according to a release from Lycoming Regional Police Department. Reese fled the Family Dollar store after employees called the police.

During a search of Reese, police discovered drugs and used syringes, Captain Christopher Kriner said. After being processed by police Reese was released to his parents in Loyalsock.

Reese is charged with retail theft and related drug offense. No bail is listed for him.

