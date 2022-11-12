McClure, Pa. — The manhunt for a shooter who reportedly fled to Snyder County after an attempted robbery has been caught, police announced today.

Adam Douglas Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of Sixth Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County on Nov. 9. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line.

The shooting victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to Lewistown State Trooper Chad Snook. Troopers also arrested 21-year-old Heather Schmieding in connection with the shooting, which appeared to be an attempted robbery, according to court records. Troopers did not say where Fink was apprehended.

Fink has been charged with felony robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and illegal possession of a firearm. He was also charged with two counts of simple assault, theft, and reckless endangerment. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

Heather Jasmine Schmieding, 21, has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit simple assault, reckless endangerment, and theft, along with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. She is being held in Mifflin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. with District Judge Jonathan Reed.

Fink docket sheet

Schmieding docket sheet

