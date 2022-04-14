Montoursville, Pa. — An attempt to identify a suspect accused of stealing a purse paid off for Montoursville Police after the suspect allegedly turned herself in at the station.

Police said Darla Jean Bailey, 56, of Williamsport, admitted to taking the purse. According to the report, Bailey said she tossed the purse inside the Wal-Mart in Montoursville after she took a wallet from it.

Officer Bill Hagemeyer viewed surveillance video of the theft that authorities said took place at approximately 2:29 p.m. on the afternoon of March 4.

According to an affidavit, Hagemeyer viewed the accuser leave the purse near the counter of the electronics department on the video. Bailey then approached the purse, then took it, and used the self-checkout line before leaving the store.

A photo of Bailey was posted to Montoursville Police’s Facebook page after the incident. Authorities said Bailey appeared at the station on March 27 to confess to the crime.

Bailey was charged with two second-degree misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. Court records show she was charged with burglary in 2003 and retail theft in 2016. Both are felonies.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.