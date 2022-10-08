Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman faces a felony charge of retail theft after allegedly taking multiple capsules of Mucinex from a local Dollar General.

When confronted near the 800 block of Saint Boniface Street, Rae Jean Snook, 58, told Williamsport Police Officers she took the medicine, investigators said. Police discovered 28 capsules inside the front pocket of Snook’s shirt, according to an affidavit.

The manager said Snook has taken medicine from the store in the past, according to investigators. Police were alerted to the Sept. 2 theft when an employee at the store confronted Snook.

"Snook admitted to officer that she did steal the Mucinex today, and multiple times in the past," investigators wrote.

Surveillance video was provided to police by the store showing Snook taking the capsules and putting the empty boxes back on the shelf. The total value of the medicine was approximatley $56.85, police said.

Snook is scheduled to plead guilty to a single count of third-degree felony retail theft on Oct. 17 in front of Judge Ryan Tira. Two counts of the charge were dismissed.

Police discovered Snook has two previous convictions for theft through a criminal history check.

Snook was released from custody on Sept. 2 after posting $25,000 unsecured bail.

