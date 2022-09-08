Jersey Shore, Pa. — Police have located an taken into custody the man they say robbed the Jersey Shore State Bank on September 6.

On September 7, at approximately 7 p.m., investigators from Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department, along with the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division and PA State Parole Agents, executed a search warrant on a vehicle at 7201 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Pa., according to a news release.

The vehicle, a 1999 Toyota Camry, was registered to Robert Jones of the same address, said police. Inside the vehicle, police recovered clothing that was used in the robbery of the bank. The search also revealed a large sum of cash, police said.

Along with the substantial amount of evidence discovered for this case, police said Robert Jones, 62, gave a full confession of robbing the bank.

Investigator Justin Segura charged Robert Jones with three counts of robbery and one count of theft. He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Denise Dieter and was denied bail.

According to police, Russell’s Florist and the Borough of Jersey Shore assisted the investigation by providing surveillance footage helped provide leads to assist the police in apprehending Robert Jones within 28 hours of committing the robbery.

TVRPD thanked all other Lycoming and Clinton County Law Enforcement Agencies and the Pennsylvania State Police that assisted in this investigation.

