Williamsport, Pa. – A ManorCare South resident initially accused of indecently assaulting another resident has pleaded guilty to summary harassment instead.

Charles Hill, 66, admitted to touching a female resident's breast and knee, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick alleged in arrest documents.

An administrator at ManorCare South, 101 Leader Dr., Loyalsock Township, reported the incident to state police in July 2020.

The female resident told Pelachick that Hill was in her room visiting on July 14, 2020, when he allegedly "grabbed her left breast over her clothing."

"She immediately told him to 'watch his hands' and he responded back by saying 'why?'" Pelachick wrote.

The female resident claimed Hill touched her knee a few times prior and that the incidents had upset her, according to the original complaint.

Hill pleaded guilty to summary harassment before Lycoming County Judge Ryan M. Tira, who sentenced Hill to a $50 fine and waived the costs of prosecution, court records show.

One misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent of other was dismissed.