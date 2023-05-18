South Williamsport, Pa. — A "hit list" was allegedly discovered in a Lycoming County elementary school and reported to school administration on Wednesday. At least one parent whose child's name was listed, when she voiced her concern, was allegedly told she is "overreacting" by the school superintendent.

According to a Facebook post from a parent of a child at Rommelt Elementary School in South Williamsport, "There was a hit list found yesterday with my child's name along with 10 others. Dr. Briggs said the child was removed from property yesterday but can not say he won't be at school the rest of the year. The list actually stated it was a 'murder list'."

An email sent to families of students at the school in the South Williamsport Area School District verified there was a note with a threat against other students found in the school.

The email by Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs is as follows:

"Late yesterday morning, the school district was made aware of a potential safety threat to a group of students at Rommelt Elementary. The threat was in the form of a note that was written by a student. As is customary with all potential safety issues, the threat assessment team immediately convened and went through the threat assessment process, collaborating with law enforcement and mental health officials. The student who crafted the note was removed from school and is not in attendance today nor will the student be in attendance in the immediate future."

Was the child actually removed from school? Some parents are saying the child was in school on Thursday. Another parent who's child's name allegedly appeared on the list went to the school Thursday to pick up their child because the student was reportedly at school.

Parents have alerted South Williamsport Police and have even gone as far as to bring the "murder list" to the attention of the Pennsylvania State Police and FBI, NorthcentralPa.com has been told.

"Even if this kid does not bring a weapon to school, there are other ways to cause harm," a parent said. "It's scary, and the school says I'm overreacting."

NorthcentralPa.com has reached out to Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs, the South Williamsport Area School District board president, and School Resource Officer Mike Samar for comments. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

