Mansfield, Pa. — A drunken driver smashed into another vehicle, sending the other driver to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The victim was flown by helicopter from the crash site to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre to be treated for his injuries, including numerous broken bones, said Trooper Brandon Wilson of state police at Mansfield.

Now Lonny L. Hurst, 43, is facing felony assault and DUI charges for the March 30 crash in Rutland Township.

Here's what police say happened:

State police were called to the 3000 block of State Route 549 for a two-vehicle crash just before midnight. The driver of a Chevrolet Trax was still trapped in his SUV when troopers arrived, but the driver of the other vehicle, a red Dodge Dakota pickup, had fled the scene. Both vehicles has heavy damage to the front ends from the head-on collision.

The victim was removed from the Trax and flown to the hospital, where doctors say he suffered a broken collarbone, left knee, right ankle and broken right tibia and fibula, among other injuries.

The pickup truck, which police learned belonged to Hurst, had two opened Four Loko alcoholic drinks inside the front cab of the truck.

Wilson went to Hurst's home on Sopertown Road about four miles away and found him inside. He smelled of alcohol and was swaying back and forth while talking to police. He had dried blood around his mouth and an abrasion on his cheek. Hurst told police he should have just stayed home so the crash wouldn't have happened.

"I'm guilty," Hurst repeatedly told police.

He was taken to the Mansfield University Police Department, where his blood alcohol level was measured at .25%, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Wilson then spoke with bartenders Jarrett Sikes and Rebecca Paul at the Thin Line Tavern on Main Street in Mansfield. Hurst had first come into the bar at 4:30 p.m. that day and began ordering Crown Royal and Pepsi drinks. They continued serving Hurst throughout the night, which the bartenders estimated to be about 8-10 Crown Royal drinks and another 3-4 shots of Rumple Minze schnapps.

Hurst left the bar around 9:30 p.m., but then returned at 10, Paul said. At that point, both bartenders said he was visibly drunk and they refused to serve him alcohol.

Hurst was charged with felony aggravated assault while DUI and failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving injuries, two counts of DUI, disregarding traffic lanes, careless driving, driving with an open container of alcohol, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failing to notify police of an accident, failing to render aid, fleeing the scene of an accident, and abandoning a vehicle on the roadway.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31 at 10 a.m. at District Judge Tiffany Cummings office.

