Berwick, Pa. — Police arriving to a minor vehicle accident at a gas station allegedly find a drunken driver who appeared to have defecated on himself.

Berwick Officer Brandon Shultz was called to the Lukoil Mini Mart on Freas Avenue at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 for a minor accident. When he arrived, he found John F. Brennan Jr., 55, standing outside his vehicle, swaying side to side, charges say.

It was clear Brennan had defecated on himself because it was running down his legs and onto his shoes, Shultz noted. The driver of the second vehicle, Eugene Longenberger, was inside the store when Brennan backed into his parked car, he told police.

Shultz asked Brennan for his license and registration, which Brennan placed on the hood of the car. But when Shultz looked at it, he realized it was an envelope and a dollar bill.

Brennan eventually located the correct paperwork in the glove compartment, but he was staggering and smelled strongly of alcohol, court papers say. Brennan allegedly admitted he'd been drinking the night before, though he denied having an alcohol that morning.

Brennan failed several field sobriety tests and a breath test showed his blood alcohol level was .306%, nearly four times the legal limit for drivers.

Records show that was Brennan's second DUI arrest in three days. Berwick Officer Victor Guevara pulled Brennan over on July 31 for reportedly driving at night without headlights.

During that traffic stop, Brennan allegedly turned over an IRS document, saying, "Here's my insurance." He stumbled out of the car and had to use the car door for support to stand up, according to Guevara. Brennan told police he'd had two alcoholic drinks just before to trying to drive, but his blood alcohol level was .192%, records show.

Brennan was charged with two counts of DUI and driving without headlights in the July incident. He was also charged with two counts of DUI for the August accident.

