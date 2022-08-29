Catawissa, Pa. — A woman who crashed her car with two children in the vehicle last month was drunk, police say.

Autumn Marie Ryckman, 34, of Ashland, was hysterical when officers arrived at the scene of the accident along Numidia Drive on July 3 around 8 p.m., charges say.

But Montour Township Officer Brandon Batiuk also noticed Ryckman was reportedly chewing a large piece of gum and smelled strongly of alcohol when he was speaking to her.

Ryckman's 2009 Cadillac CTS had "significant damage" to the front and rear bumpers, the driver's side headlight was destroyed, and one of the front tires had come off the car, Batiuk said.

Ryckman, who had two children in the car with her, told police she was headed back to her home on Walnut Street in Ashland when "something just gave out" in the car and she lost control of the vehicle.

Ryckman allegedly failed multiple field sobriety tests and a breath test showed her blood alcohol level was .138%. The legal limit for drivers is .08.

Ryckman was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of DUI, failing to drive in a single lane, and failing to notify PennDOT of an address change.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Craig Long's office on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.