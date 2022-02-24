Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said a man exchanged $80 for eight bags of fentanyl prior to a high-speed chase that ended in felony charges for two men.

Kaseem Bradshaw, 20, of Philadelphia was charged with multiple felonies after a confidential informant set up a deal for the substance on Jan. 6, 2021. After organizing an exchange spot, detectives said they observed Bradshaw enter a vehicle with the CI and complete the transaction.

The CI gave the fentanyl back to the authorities, who then attempted to stop the vehicle occupied by Bradshaw and another man. Detectives said the vehicle reached high speeds and nearly caused several crashes before pulling into the parking lot at Wegman’s.

Kassem Bradshaw was then taken into custody. The other man, identified as Kyiem Bradshaw, 44, of Williamsport, ran into Wegman’s and was later taken into custody.

“Post Miranda Right’s, Kyiem Bradshaw gave a full confession to conspiring with Kaseem Bradshaw to deliver suspected fentanyl to a CI,” wrote Detective Sarah Edkin of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Kaseem Bradshaw was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Kaseem Bradshaw was initially given $300,000 monetary bail during an arraignment, but had it changed to $50,000 unsecured on Feb. 1, 2021.

Kyiem Bradshaw was charged with the same offenses, but also given third-degree felony fleeing and second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. According to a release from Williamsport Police, Kyiem Bradshaw was also charged with criminal trespassing and other offenses after allegedly breaking into a home with a knife in a separate incident.

Kaseem Bradshaw docket sheet

Kyiem Rahmir Bradshaw docket sheet