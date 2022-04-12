Shamokin, Pa. — An alleged dealer told police he sold drugs to support his own habit when a search of his home turned up more than 10 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers said they took Christopher Harris, 43, of Shamokin into custody after they executed a search warrant on April 3 at a property located on West Sunbury Street. Harris allegedly told authorities that he also sells drugs "because everybody likes to make money,” investigators wrote.

According to an affidavit, Harris was in possession of a purple box that contained nine grams of methamphetamine. Authorities said they located two more bundles of methamphetamine as they searched the property.

Harris was charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and a count of misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. Harris is being held at the Northumberland County Jail on $40,000 bond.

Harris will meet with Judge John Gembic on April 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

