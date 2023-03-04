Williamsport, Pa. — After selling methamphetamine to an undercover detective, a Williamsport man fought with police trying to take him into custody, charges say.

Mark T. Robinson, 50, reportedly sold meth to a detective at an apartment on Northway Road in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 1, according to Williamsport Det. Tyson Havens.

Police executed a search warrant for Robinson's apartment in the 800 block of High Street the following morning. Robinson returned to the apartment around 9:30 a.m. and officers tried to take him into custody, court records show.

It allegedly took four members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit struggling with Robinson for three minutes to secure him in handcuffs.

During the search of the apartment, police found 90 grams of meth, along with an undisclosed amount of cash, including the marked money used for the undercover buy the previous day, arrest papers say.

Robinson was charged with resisting arrest and is also facing felony charges for the alleged drug sale. He is set to be formally arraigned at the Lycoming County Courthouse before Judge Ryan Tira on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Docket sheet

