Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old man earlier this year after police say he dealt the victim a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer.

Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, made a drug deal over Snapchat with a woman on Aug. 20 for cocaine, according to Bloomsburg Sgt. Michael Fosse. The woman and two of her friends had met the victim, Edward Heckler, at Hess Tavern earlier that night and together, they decided to do cocaine, she told police.

She contacted a man she knew only as "Sheem," who police later identified as Dunlap, through Snapchat and Dunlap allegedly brought the drugs to her apartment that night, she said. Police later discovered that Dunlap had allegedly given the four people a toxic mixture of fentanyl and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer.

Three of them, including the woman and Heckler, did "big lines," while a fourth person only did a small one. The three that had snorted the most were all found unconscious when first responders were called to the home around 2:15 a.m. Two of the three were able to revived, but Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cell phone records showed messages between Dunlap and the woman for the cocaine exchange and $50, which was what the woman told police she paid for the cocaine, was recorded in Dunlap's Cash App just after the messages were sent, Fosse noted.

Surveillance video also allegedly showed Dunlap arrive at the apartment around the same time, according to arrest papers.

Heckler died from a lethal dose of fentanyl and xylazine, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese.

Dunlap, Iron Street, Bloomsburg, was charged with a drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a cell phone, drug delivery, and possession of a controlled substance.

