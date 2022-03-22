Harrisburg, Pa. — The driver of a car that struck and killed two state troopers and a pedestrian Monday morning has been charged with murder, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was reportedly drunk when she hit troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca after they stopped to help a man walking along Interstate 95 around 1 a.m.

Police identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown.

Webb is charged with three counts of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment. She is also charged with DUI and several traffic violations, including driving at an unsafe speed and reckless and careless driving.

After receiving several calls about Oliveras walking along the southbound lanes of I-95, the troopers stopped to pick him up, PSP stated.

That's when all three were violently struck by Webb, who was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed. The impact threw Mack and Sisca across the center barrier and into the northbound lanes, police say.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, PSP reports.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement Tuesday afternoon following Webb's arrest, calling the deaths a tragedy.

"I again extend my deepest condolences to the colleagues and loved ones of Troopers Mack and Sisca, as well as Mr. Oliveras," Krasner said. "My office will now seek to ensure this defendant is held accountable for her alleged actions that resulted in this senseless loss of life."



