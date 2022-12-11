Bloomsburg, Pa. — The man accused of providing the drugs that resulted in a man's death in August continued to make drug deals in town, according to charges.

Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, sold a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer to 23-year-old Edward Heckler on Aug. 20, police say. Two others with Heckler overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital.

Despite the man's death, Dunlap continued using Snapchat to arrange drug deals, said Bloomsburg Sgt. Michael Fosse.

After hearing Dunlap, who was known as "Sheem," was allegedly still dealing drugs, police arranged for a confidential informant to make deals with Dunlap on Sept. 19 and Oct. 8. Each time, the informant was given money and returned with bags of cocaine, Fosse said.

Dunlap was charged with possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a cell phone, and possession of a controlled substance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at District Judge Russell Lawton's office.

Docket sheet

