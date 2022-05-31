Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man caught dealing drugs out of his car brought his three-year-old daughter along for the sale, police say.

Robert Charles Shamp, 33, allegedly admitted he had sold $80 worth of marijuana to a man he picked up in his car, then led police back to his house, where they recovered two ounces of pot and drug packaging material, charge say.

Berwick Narcotics Officer Philip Mainiero spotted Shamp stopping his black Nissan at the rear of a house on LaSalle Street on April 21 around 1:15 p.m. A man came out of the house and got into Shamp's car, then the two drove around the block, Mainiero said.

Shamp dropped the man off at the front entrance of the house, which Mainero knew was a common way for dealers to make quick drug sales, according to the affidavit.

Mainiero followed Shamp until he parked his car on N. Mulberry Street. When Mainero approached him and asked about the drug deal, Shamp quickly admitted he had sold the man a bag of pot and showed the officer text messages setting the deal up, arrest papers say. Shamp's young daughter was in the vehicle with him, Mainiero noted.

Shamp agreed to let police search his Grant Street house, where they reportedly found two ounces of marijuana in individual packages, a digital scale, and a box of large baggies commonly used to sell larger quantities of drugs.

Shamp is charged with possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a cell phone, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Shamp will appear before District Judge Richard Knecht for a preliminary hearing June 6 at 2:45 p.m.

