Berwick, Pa. — An alleged drug dealer caught arranging a meth sale told police she never intended to exchange the drugs for money.

Instead, Kaitlyn May Lockard, 26, of Nescopeck, had planned on robbing the man she knew as "Joe" of the $525 he was going to pay for an ounce of meth, charges state.

Joe was actually a confidential informant Berwick Police used to arrange the transaction, Narcotics Officer Phil Mainiero wrote in an affidavit.

The informant told police Lockard was reportedly looking to sell methamphetamine in March, so they asked him to arrange a deal. Lockard agreed to sell him an ounce of methamphetamine and asked him to meet her at Burger King later that day, charges say.

She would be in a black Ford Edge, she told the CI.

Police pulled over the vehicle before the arranged deal and took Lockard into custody. She allegedly admitted she'd set up the deal with "Joe," but told Mainiero she never intended to give him drugs. Her plan had been to rob him of the $525 because she felt the informant "did her father wrong in the past," court papers say.

She didn't actually have the meth, she said, but she was going to meet a woman in Hazleton to buy three bricks of fentanyl that night. A search of her phone messages verified the Hazleton deal, Mainiero said.

Lockard was charged with criminal use of a cell phone and drug possession with intent to deliver.

A preliminary hearing was held on April 18 and all charged were waived on to county court.

