Williamsport, Pa. — Two men were charged after detectives with the Lycoming County DA’s office said they completed a hand-to-hand transaction for crack in South Williamsport.

Quenten Donnie Schell of Duboistown and Kavaughn Clifton Williams of Williamsport were both charged for the delivery for the substance on April 11. According to an affidavit, Williams dealt directly with detectives on the phone and Schell personally handed them the narcotics.

Detectives said they followed the 20-year-old men as they left a home near Cochran Avenue and Fisher Street in Duboistown. The undercover detective was directed to park up the street from the residence.

Authorities waited at the agreed-upon spot and observed Schell receive a ripped-off portion of a plastic bag. According to the report, Schell then approached detective’s vehicle and exchanged crack for $80.

Both men were taken into custody a short time later when detectives conducted a traffic stop in the area.

Detectives said Schell admitted to Williams used a room at the Econo Lodge to see crack. According to the affidavit, Williams sold crack to an undercover detective from the room.

A search warrant was executed on the room and detectives discovered 7.14 grams of crack inside a female's shoe. Williams admitted to police he possessed the substance to sell.

Williams was charged with three felonies that included two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Schell was charged with one count each of felony possession with intent and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility.

Williams was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond, which was changed to a non-monetary condition on April 18. Schell was incarcerated on $40,000. Court records show he also had his bond changed on the same day as Williams.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Lycoming County Court on May 9.

Quenten Donnie Schell docket sheet

Kavaughn Clifton Williams docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.