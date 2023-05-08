Williamsport, Pa. — Troopers responding to reports of a burglary were attacked when they found the suspect inside the home, arrest papers say.

Christian Lloyd King-Lewis, 22, had been trying to break into the apartment in the 2700 bock of Lycoming Creek Road on April 30 through the door and windows, police say. When police arrived just after 8 a.m., King-Lewis was in the kitchen holding a Mason jar full of liquid, according to State Police Cpl. Travis Pena.

When Troopers Nickolaus Marple and Robert Jacobs tried to take King-Lewis into custody, he allegedly threw the jar at Marple, hitting him in the side of the head. King-Lewis kicked the troopers as he was being handcuffed and bit Jacobs' hand, breaking the skin, charges say. Both troopers were taken to UPMC Williamsport to be treated for injuries.

The residents told police they'd been with King-Lewis earlier in the day at his home but had left after "an incident." One of them had previously dated King-Lewis she told police.

She was napping on the couch at 7:30 a.m. when she heard him banging on the door and windows of her apartment, the woman told police. She ran into the bathroom to hide, which is when King-Lewis was able to break in through a window, arrest papers say.

King-Lewis, West Fourth Street, was charged with four counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, harassment, and resisting arrest.

He's also facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass, harassment, and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge William Solomon on May 31 at 3 p.m. King-Lewis remains jailed in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail

Docket sheet

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.