Berwick, Pa. — A 23-year-old man walked out of a convenience store with two 12 packs of beer, police say.

Knikayla Devon Dennis, 23, and driver Brady Pequignot were seen on surveillance video pulling into the Sheetz parking lot in Briar Creek on Feb. 26 around 4 p.m. Dennis got out of the car and walked into the store's beer cooler, where he picked up two 12 packs of Corona bottles, valued at $18 each.

Dennis walked around the outer perimeter of the store, avoiding the area near the cash registers, and left the store without paying, according to Bloomsburg State Trooper Bernard Popson.

Police were able to track down the vehicle, which is registered to Pequignot, and discovered police in Bloomsburg had pulled over the pair just 30 minutes after they left Sheetz. Body camera footage confirmed the two men in the car matched the surveillance video inside Sheetz, arrest papers say.

Dennis, Chamber Street, was charged with retail theft. He has a previous theft conviction out of Hemlock Township in 2020, records show. Pequignot has not been charged in connection with the theft.

A preliminary hearing for Dennis is scheduled for April 17 at 10 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Docket sheet

