Lock Haven, Pa. — A Huntingdon man was charged with a felony after authorities in Mill Hall were alerted to a stolen compound bow being sold.

An employee of Miller’s Gun Shop told authorities something was off and notified a supervisor about a man who wanted to sell the bow with a carry bag, site, and arrows on the afternoon of April 12. The supervisor called police, who responded and spoke with Christopher Michael Secrest about the situation.

The 36-year-old Secrest told investigators he had taken the bow and accessories that were reported stolen from an auction in Belleville. According to an affidavit, Secrest said he also took two knives and ammunition from the auction. Officers said those items were also reported stolen.

A public court summary shows Secrest was charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property during an arraignment in Clinton County. He was released on April 12 after he posted a $5,000 unsecured bail.

Court records show Secrest will appear before Judge Keith Kibler for a preliminary hearing on May 24.

