Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man who was upset his neighbors were making noise threatened them with a knife before attacking them, police say.

One man was taken to the hospital, where he received three staples to close a wound to his head, according to Bloomsburg Officer Lukas Stiver.

Now Orlando D. Billups, 20, is facing felony assault charges for the alleged fight on Oct. 15 at 2 a.m.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Glenn Avenue and found one man bleeding heavily from the head. Witnesses said the man, along with several friends, had been playing games at a friend’s house nearby when Billups came out of an apartment across the street and began yelling at them, charges state

Billups accused them of being too loud and said his child was trying to sleep. He showed them a knife in his hand and asked if they wanted to die, the witnesses told police. The group apologized to Billups for being loud and tried to retreat into a nearby apartment, but Billups allegedly chased them and began beating one of the men.

When police questioned Billups, he denied attacking anyone, but they noticed he had fresh cuts and dried blood on his knuckles, Stiver said.

Billups, who lists a home address on Brittain Street in Berwick, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. He is being held in Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at District Judge Russell Lawton's office.

Docket sheet

