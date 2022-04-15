Rochester, NY – All Wegmans stores will be eliminating plastic bags by the end of 2022, according to a company announcement on August 14. Wegmans stores in other states have already implemented the policy, but now Pennsylvania stores will follow suit.

Driven by environmental concerns, the company is pushing for all customers to use reusable bags as opposed to single-use plastics. Paper bags will remain an option, but at a five cent charge per bag.

The amount collected from the paper-bag charge will be donated to each store’s local food bank and United Way. In 2021, Wegmans donated more than $1.7 million.

For stores with the elimination policy already in place, the change has proven successful in promoting reusable bags. On average, paper bags are used for 20-25% of transactions; reusable bags or no bag at all are used for 75-80% of transactions, according to the release.

Wegmans estimates that implementing the no-plastic policy in stores will save approximately 345,000,000 single-use bags from going into circulation.

The store also intends to reduce its in-store plastic packaging made from fossil fuels by 10 million pounds by 2024, according to the release.

“We understand shoppers are accustomed to receiving plastic bags at checkout and losing that option requires a significant change. We are here to help our customers with this transition as we focus on doing what’s right for the environment,” said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans category merchant for packaging, energy, and sustainability.

“As we’ve encountered plastic bag legislation in numerous markets, we’ve learned there’s more we can do, and a bigger impact we can make, together with our customers.”

Wegmans eliminated plastic bags at all its New York State stores in January 2020. Plastic bags have been eliminated at a total of 61 stores across New York and other states, including locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, and Maryland.

