Harrisburg -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close all driver's license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, from Saturday, Feb. 19 through Monday, Feb. 21 for Presidents Day.

As always, various products and services will remain available online including all forms, publications, and driving manuals. Other available services include license, ID, and registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; license and registration restoration letters; fee payments, license and ID duplicate orders; and driving exam scheduling.

There are no additional fees for using www.dmv.pa.gov services.