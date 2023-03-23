Williamsport, Pa. — A local Judge dismissed seven counts that included possession of a firearm and aggravated assault against a man accused of opening fire in a Williamsport neighborhood.

Judge Christian Frey said the evidence presented during a preliminary hearing against Aliek Quasim Carr, 32, of Philadelphia would not be admissible at trial, according to an opinion he filed on March 17.

Related reading: Shooting suspect in custody after two-year investigation

“It has not established a prima facie case,” Frey said. “As such, all counts are hereby dismissed.”

A prima facie case needs to prove that the charges against Carr could be backed up by evidence for a guilty verdict if it had gone to trial. Frey, according to his opinion, believed the Commonwealth did not meet that burden with the evidence presented.

“There was no direct evidence presented that identified the Defendant (Carr) as a shooter, or that placed a gun in his possession,” Frey said.

During her testimony and the accompanying affidavit of probable cause, Agent Brittany Alexander testified to several witnesses reporting gunfire in the area on the night of the shooting. No witnesses were called during the preliminary hearing, Frey said.

Alexander learned through a confidential informant that Ravon Blow-Enty, identified by DNA evidence, attempted to ambush Carr, who then defended himself during the shooting, according to the affidavit. The confidential informant was not called to testify at the hearing.

“The Commonwealth, through Agent Alexander, also provided evidence that Defendant (Carr) resided at [home address], which is in the immediate vicinity of where the shots were fired and that analysis of his cell phone placed him in the general vicinity of the shooting at the time,” Frey said.

Carr’s defense argued the evidence was hearsay and would not be admissible at trial, according to Frey, who agreed and dismissed the case.

Following an investigation, Williamsport Police arrested Aliek Carr, who they said was allegedly one of at least two shooters on Sept. 26 who opened fired on the 900 block of Park Avenue. Carr was taken into custody, with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia Police Department, and brought before Judge Christian Frey on Feb. 22 for an arraignment.

Carr was denied bail and taken to the Lycoming County Prison to be held on charges of first-degree felony aggravated assault, aggravated assault-attempts to cause bodily injury, recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles onto roadways, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of an instrument of crime, according to court records.

“A source known to police provided direct knowledge of the shooting incident,” Special Agent Brittany Alexander said. “He told police that Aliek Carr was the intended target of the shooting; however, upon exiting [address] Carr spotted the vehicle and occupants lying in wait."

A dispatch was sent out to Williamsport Bureau of Police officers on Sept. 26 at 2:36 p.m. for shots fired in the 900 block of Park Avenue. Spent shell casings and blood droplets were located by investigating officers, who reported seeing a black Chevrolet Malibu as they headed to the area of the shooting.

Police located 16 various 9mm casings concentrated in two areas of the scene, according to the affidavit. A car parked on the north side of Park Avenue had its back window shot out. During the investigation, a bullet was also located in the front porch of a home, as well.

“Observed were two separate locations where casings, bullets, bullet fragments were located, suggesting an exchange of gunfire," Alexander said.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators located a bloody sock with a bullet hole that was sent to a lab for testing. Further investigation of the car’s infotainment system helped police track its path of travel the night of the shooting, according to Alexander. Items located in the vehicle helped investigators identify one of the occupants.

“DNA evidence collected from the vehicle was submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab for testing and comparison,” Alexander said.

DNA tests and surveillance videos of the night in question helped investigators identify Ravon Blow-Enty of Wilmington, DE, as one of the shooters, according to Alexander.

“Video surveillance evidence was collected which clearly depicts Blow-Enty fleeing the scene from where the involved vehicle was recovered,” said Alexander, who discovered Blow-Enty had checked himself into a Philadelphia hospital at approximately 6:10 p.m. the night of the shooting.

Positively identified as one of the suspected shooters, Blow-Enty suffered from a gunshot wound to his left foot, according to hospital staff. Despite lack of evidence to prove it, Blow-Enty told officers he was shot in Philadelphia, Alexander said.

“The clothing he is wearing in the video matches that of the clothing collected from him at the hospital and his injuries are consistent with the evidence located inside the involved vehicle,” said Alexander.

Moments after shots were fired on Sept. 26, Blow-Enty could be seen on video running from the area with what appeared to be a firearm. As he attempted to enter the vehicle, Blow-Enty fell, dropping a black firearm, according to Alexander. Picking the black object up, Blow-Enty entered the vehicle and left the area, according to witness statements given to investigators.

“A witness reported that she was driving eastbound on Park Avenue when she observed a black male on the south side of the street pull a black firearm and begin shooting at a black vehicle consistent with the aforementioned Chevrolet Malibu,” Alexander said.

On his hands and knees, one of the shooters could be seen crouched behind a black car, according to a witness. Once finished firing, the shooter entered a vehicle that left the area heading south, the witness said.

A ballistic report received by investigators on Jan. 1 showed two firearms had been used during the shooting, Alexander said.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.