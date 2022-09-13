Williamsport, Pa. - All charges against Dr. Roger Freed were bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing for the former Williamsport Principal on Tuesday. One misdemeaner charge of sell/furnish liquor to minors was dropped.

Freed, 34, is charged with more than 30 counts of third-degree felony school-intercourse/sexual contact with student, second-degree felony sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors.

Judge Christian Frey heard testimony provided by an accuser who described his relationship with Freed throughout his time as a student in the Williamsport School District, and beyond graduation.

Frey ruled that testimony provided by the accuser and evidence presented by the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office was enough for the charges to proceed to trial.

More coverage coming tonight on NorthcentralPa.com.

