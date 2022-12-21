Williamsport, Pa. — A judge at the Lycoming County Courthouse ordered all ten charges against current inmate James King to be bound over for trial.

King is accused of using a sexual relationship with a corrections officer to gain access to a phone and narcotics he in turn sold to various inmates.

King allegedly began a relationship with Olivia Katzmaier, a corrections officer, on Feburary of this year. Prison officers discovered the relationship in June. The discovery led investigators tp uncover drugs, a shank, and the cell phone.

Katzmaier, who will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle in January for a perlimary hearing, admitted to being in a relationship with the 45-year-old King, who chose to represent himself at court. She also told authorities about the phone.

Katzmaier exchanged messages and pictures with King through a “burner” phone she purchased from Walmart, police said.

Lycoming County Prison Warden Brad Shoemaker testified to viewing video of King when he attempted to smash the cell phone in a bathroom at the prison. Guards entered the room and charged at King before moving to an area off camera, according to the testimony.

Shoemaker said a charger hooked into a light fixture was discovered inside King’s cell. He also described finding the crudely fashioned weapon officials believed came off a storage container within the prison.

Prosecutors presented four pictures of the shank found just outside King’s cell during Shoemaker’s testimony.

Additional witnesses testified to seeing the shank, using the cell phone, or knowing about the relationship between King and Katzmaier. One witness told the courtroom he saw the breasts of another corrections officers, identified as Brittani Dimassimo in an affidavit of probable cause, on the phone.

At one point, the man looked directly at King and said, “make no mistake, I’m a crook just like you.”

King accused several witnesses of receiving deals from the DA’s Office in exchange for providing testimony against him.

Towards the end of the hearing, King argued the charges of dealing Suboxone should be tossed due to lack of evidence. He said police failed to locate any drugs or evidence of him receiving payments from other prisoners.

“How did you pay me for the Suboxone?” King asked the witness at one point during the hearing.

King faces a slew of charges that include second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, conspiracy, tamper with physical evidence, resisting arrest, inmate procure self with weapon, possession of telecom device by inmate, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent. Judge Aaron Biichle denied bail for King, who agree to the ruling.

King’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 9.

King is serving time on a federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Katzmaier was charged with third-degree felony institutional sexual assault, forgery, tamper with public records, theft, obstruction of administrative law, and official oppression.

Katzmaier was suspended pending termination from the Lycoming County Prison.

