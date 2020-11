The beloved host of the gameshow "Jeopardy!" Alex Trebek died Sunday morning at the age of 80, TMZ reported.

Trebek had been battling pancreatic cancer since March 2019, according to TMZ.

"Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," a "Jeopardy!" spokesperson told TMZ.

Trebek had continued to host "Jeopardy!" even after his cancer diagnosis, TMZ reported.

