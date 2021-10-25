Lock Haven, Pa. -- According to a recent release on Clinton County Crimewatch, the Lock Haven Police Department has received several calls within the last hour that someone has spoofed the police department phone number (570-893-5911) and is telling the person who answers that they failed to show up for federal court and now owe a large fine.

The caller tells the person to go to Walmart and complete some sort of check transaction.

Spoofing scams are not new. Police have been warning residents against falling for these types of calls for years.

Lock Haven Police caution: "This is a scam!"

The call is not coming from the Lock Haven City Police Dept., authorities said. Do not go to Walmart and make any type of check transaction.