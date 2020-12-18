Williamsport/State College, Pa. – Thanks to a generous $11,000 grant from the TEGNA Foundation/WNEP-TV of TEGNA, Inc., AIDS Resource will continue its at-home HIV testing program. The program was originally intended to end on December 11.

With the grant funding, the organization will continue to acquire at-home HIV tests and mail them directly to at-risk community members across its 10-county coverage area. Remote health services are especially essential given the continued spread of COVID-19. Many people are choosing to stay at home as much as possible to minimize the possibility of getting sick.

The stay-at-home orders and quarantining have limited AIDS Resource’s testing efforts, according to Kirsten Burkhart, agency Executive Director. “It’s important for those at risk of contracting HIV to know their status, but we also must do our part to keep people safe from the pandemic,” she said. “This initiative affords us the opportunity to do both.”

The at-home testing program also helps people who have not had access to tests due to living in remote locations, transportation issues, quarantine, or anxiety about visiting a clinic to be tested.

To receive a test, a client must be over the age of 18, live in one of AIDS Resource's coverage area, and have participated in activities that put them at the risk of HIV.

AIDS Resource's coverage area includes Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, McKean, Lycoming, Potter, Snyder, and Union Counties.

To request a test, visit aidsresource.com or call the Williamsport office at (570) 322-8448. After the request is submitted, a testing specialist will determine whether a test is appropriate. Kits will be sent via Priority Mail about 24 hours after the request is received. Curbside pick-up may also be arranged.

Each kit contains an OraQuick HIV test, information about AIDS Resource's services, and educational materials about HIV in English and Spanish.

The OraQuick test is an oral test; there is no blood involved. The test-taker will swipe the oral swab over their gums once and then place it in the test tube filled with liquid. It will take 20 minutes for the results to develop. A free telehealth appointment is available to those would like somebody on the phone to walk them through the test or be on the phone for support.

Though HIV cannot be spread through saliva, HIV antibodies can be found there. The test will detect if there are HIV antibodies, which is a sign a person is HIV positive. If the test reads positive, it is highly recommended the test-taker visit AIDS Resource or their primary care physician to be tested to verify the results. If the results are negative, an agency testing specialist will speak with them about HIV prevention.

The TEGNA Foundation focuses on supporting grassroots organizations who provide social and health services to benefit “the most disadvantaged people in our community,” according to the foundation’s website.

AIDS Resource is incredibly thankful for the TEGNA Foundation’s kindness in funding such an important program.