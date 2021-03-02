Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is running out of funding, which is bead news for dogs and dog lovers across the state. As a result, wardens are being stretched thin and their services to protect Pennsylvania's dogs are suffering.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined by partners in animal welfare to warn the public about horrific conditions that Pennsylvania dog wardens prevent and report on a regular basis. The lack of funding is due in large part to the fact that the state legislature has not increased the dog license fee that funds the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

"Pennsylvania's dog wardens are the eyes and ears inside Pennsylvania's kennels, where dogs are bred. Without a search warrant, no other agency is legally allowed inside," said Redding. "Kennel inspections allow wardens to be the first line of defense for the dogs who live there.

"If they're not being properly cared for, dog wardens will make a cruelty referral to humane society police officers or police and that is often what leads to what you read about in the media, Puppy Mill dogs being seized, owners being charged with animal cruelty, and the Department of Agriculture shutting the operation down," Redding explained.

By law, Pennsylvania's dog wardens perform at least two unannounced inspections per year on licensed kennels. The inspections give wardens a chance to ensure proper living conditions and check on the overall well-being of dogs living there. All wardens receive humane society police officer training to give them the knowledge needed to make cruelty referrals when needed. The Bureau also has a full-time dedicated veterinarian.

The Bureau's wardens are the only people legally authorized to enter kennels without a search warrant.

Wardens used to visit kennels more frequently than twice a year, going above and beyond the minimum required by law, to keep kennel owners in check and ensure that they were not violating license types or class or bordering violations.

Now, because of the Bureau's lack of funding because the dog license fee has remained stagnant, the Bureau has been unable to fill warden vacancies and are barely able to keep up with minimum inspection requirements, leaving kennels unmonitored and at risk for serious neglect.

2008 amendments to the Pennsylvania Dog Law gave Pennsylvania the nation's strictest standards for large commercial breeding kennels, but the Bureau's lack of funding could bring Pennsylvania back to the days when it was known as "the puppy mill capital of the east."

"The Pennsylvania SPCA works closely with the Bureau of Dog Law to help ensure that the dogs of Pennsylvania are protected from inhumane treatment in the kennels of Pennsylvania," said Nicole Wilson, Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement & Shelter Services. "Without the eyes of the bureau's wardens on these dogs I fear that many of these dogs would be left unprotected."

In addition to kennel inspection duties, Pennsylvania dog wardens respond to complaints from the public regarding strays or dangerous dogs. Because the Bureau is unable to afford to hire more wardens, addressing complaints from the public has been placed on the back-burner in favor of struggling to keep up with mandated inspection duties. When dog wardens are unable to respond, dog-related complaints are often referred to police, who generally lack the dog-specific training for picking up strays.

"The Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement are important partners in the care and betterment of our canine companions. Troopers and state Dog Wardens often work together with investigations ranging from loose dogs and dog bites to animal cruelty concerns at kennels that are observed by the State Dog Wardens," said Corporal Mike Spada, Animal Cruelty Officer with the Pennsylvania State Police. "Many areas of the commonwealth do not have Humane Society Police Officers or municipal police departments. The relationship between the Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is instrumental in making sure dogs that are victimized have a voice."

The Department of Agriculture has been pushing for a dog license fee increase for several years in order to keep the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement funded, but the state legislature has been slow to act. Because of the stagnant dog license fee, the Bureau is now being partially funded by tax money for the first time since its creation in 1893.

The Governor's proposed budget for 2020-2021 includes a transfer of $1.2 million and $1.5 million for 2021-2022 to help sustain the Bureau.

State Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks) and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) have also introduced two corresponding pieces of legislation, Senate Bill 232 and House Bill 526, to raise the dog license fee to adequately fund the Bureau.

The proposed fee increase is in line with standard inflation and will fund the work of wardens to ensure humane treatment of dogs and investigation and tracking of dangerous dogs.

The increase could bring the fee for a spayed/neutered dog from $6.50 to $10 per year and require puppies to be licensed at 8 weeks of age when they are legally allowed to be sold. The earlier license requirements is expected to increase license sales.

Regardless of the exact amount, an increase is needed to maintain the well-being of canines throughout the state. Without increasing the dog license fee, the Bureau will not have the resources needed to continue their work, leaving kennels with a lack of oversight.

"Partners like the Pennsylvania SPCA and State Police are instrumental in ensuring dogs in Pennsylvania aren't mistreated and bad actors are reprimanded accordingly," said Redding. "But without wardens regularly engaging with kennel owners and the public, both dogs and Pennsylvanians are at risk for mistreatment and injury. We can't let this happen."