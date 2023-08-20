Winter generic 2023
Before the era of weather predicting apps, our ancestors turned to nature's hints to prepare for impending winter severity.

Earlier this month, "The Old Farmers' Almanac" shared its 2023-24 weather predictions, which is calling for an especially cold and snowy season.

The late Dick Goddard, a renowned weatherman from Cleveland, once curated a list for the Farmers' Almanac of 20 age-old signs of a harsh winter on the horizon.

According to the folklife, here are the signs of a hard winter to come:

  • Thicker onion and corn husks

  • Coexisting woodpeckers on a tree

  • Snowy owls' premature arrival

  • Early departure of geese and ducks

  • Monarch butterfly's premature migration

  • Abundant hair on cow neck's nape

  • August's fog density

  • Raccoons parading thick tails and bright bands

  • Mice chewing furiously to invade homes

  • Crickets swiftly appearing by the hearth

  • Spiders weaving larger-than-usual webs, invading homes

  • Pigs gathering sticks

  • Ants marching in formation, not wandering

  • Bees retreating early into hives

  • Unusually plentiful acorn crop

  • Muskrats digging high riverbank burrows

  • Predicting snowfall height from hornet nest elevation

  • Woolly bear caterpillar's orange band size

  • Squirrels gathering nuts in preparation for a harsh winter

  • Frequent halos or rings around sun/moon signaling snowy prospects

Unveiled in the 1978 Farmers’ Almanac, these omens retain their relevance today. These observations are a reminder of the bond between nature and weather prediction.

