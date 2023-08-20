Before the era of weather predicting apps, our ancestors turned to nature's hints to prepare for impending winter severity.

Earlier this month, "The Old Farmers' Almanac" shared its 2023-24 weather predictions, which is calling for an especially cold and snowy season.

The late Dick Goddard, a renowned weatherman from Cleveland, once curated a list for the Farmers' Almanac of 20 age-old signs of a harsh winter on the horizon.

According to the folklife, here are the signs of a hard winter to come:

Thicker onion and corn husks

Coexisting woodpeckers on a tree

Snowy owls' premature arrival

Early departure of geese and ducks

Monarch butterfly's premature migration

Abundant hair on cow neck's nape

August's fog density

Raccoons parading thick tails and bright bands

Mice chewing furiously to invade homes

Crickets swiftly appearing by the hearth

Spiders weaving larger-than-usual webs, invading homes

Pigs gathering sticks

Ants marching in formation, not wandering

Bees retreating early into hives

Unusually plentiful acorn crop

Muskrats digging high riverbank burrows

Predicting snowfall height from hornet nest elevation

Woolly bear caterpillar's orange band size

Squirrels gathering nuts in preparation for a harsh winter

Frequent halos or rings around sun/moon signaling snowy prospects

Unveiled in the 1978 Farmers’ Almanac, these omens retain their relevance today. These observations are a reminder of the bond between nature and weather prediction.

