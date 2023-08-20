Before the era of weather predicting apps, our ancestors turned to nature's hints to prepare for impending winter severity.
Earlier this month, "The Old Farmers' Almanac" shared its 2023-24 weather predictions, which is calling for an especially cold and snowy season.
The late Dick Goddard, a renowned weatherman from Cleveland, once curated a list for the Farmers' Almanac of 20 age-old signs of a harsh winter on the horizon.
According to the folklife, here are the signs of a hard winter to come:
Thicker onion and corn husks
Coexisting woodpeckers on a tree
Snowy owls' premature arrival
Early departure of geese and ducks
Monarch butterfly's premature migration
Abundant hair on cow neck's nape
August's fog density
Raccoons parading thick tails and bright bands
Mice chewing furiously to invade homes
Crickets swiftly appearing by the hearth
Spiders weaving larger-than-usual webs, invading homes
Pigs gathering sticks
Ants marching in formation, not wandering
Bees retreating early into hives
Unusually plentiful acorn crop
Muskrats digging high riverbank burrows
Predicting snowfall height from hornet nest elevation
Woolly bear caterpillar's orange band size
Squirrels gathering nuts in preparation for a harsh winter
Frequent halos or rings around sun/moon signaling snowy prospects
Unveiled in the 1978 Farmers’ Almanac, these omens retain their relevance today. These observations are a reminder of the bond between nature and weather prediction.