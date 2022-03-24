Harrisburg, Pa. ― Be on the lookout for bogus fundraising calls that claim to benefit the families of Martin F. Mack and Branden T. Sisca, the two fallen Pennsylvania State Police troopers tragically killed in the line of duty on I-95 South in Philadelphia, according to the office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The Pennsylvania State Trooper Association is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and this organization does not use telephone solicitation for fundraising.

If you receive a call claiming to benefit the families of the fallen troopers, be aware of the following:

Do not give on impulse simply because you have been solicited.

Do not provide any of your personal information.

Get as much information as you can from the caller, ask who they are; where they are calling from; if they are being paid to make the call; and whether they have been authorized by the families and the Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Association to ask for donations.

Ask if they are registered with the Department of State to solicit donations.

End the call by explaining you will be confirming the information before deciding on whether to make a donation.



Report the call and whatever information you were given to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General by calling (717) 783-2853 or submitting a complaint on the AG's website or via email

Those wanting to make donations should consider giving directly to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association to be sure their gifts are used appropriately.



