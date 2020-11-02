Harrisburg, Pa. – On Sept. 22, the Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Department of Labor announced a new rule intended to clarify the distinction between an employee and an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The rule does the following:

Creates an "economic reality" test that determines whether a person is in business for themselves (an independent contractor) or if they rely on a specific employer (employee)

Uses criteria regarding the nature and degree of the worker’s control over their work, and the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss based on initiative and/or investment to determine their level of independence/dependence

Establishes further criteria regarding the amount of skill required for the work; the degree of permanence of the working relationship between the worker and the potential employer; and whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production

Advises that actual practice and material circumstances are more relevant than what may be contractually or theoretically possible when determining if someone is an employee or an independent contractor

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has joined a coalition of 24 Attorneys General, city governments, worker protection organizations, and others in condemning the rule.

According to AG Shapiro, the rule would strip workers of key protections provided by the Fair Labor Standards Act by making it easier for employers to reclassify staff as independent contractors, making them exempt from federal minimum wage, overtime, and increasing taxes and other costs such as health insurance premiums for individual workers.

The coalition sent a letter to Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia calling upon the agency to recall the rule.

“The proposed rule is illegal and will harm workers in Pennsylvania and across the country by increasing misclassification, stripping workers of key employment protections like minimum wage, overtime, and paid leave,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Issuing the proposal in the midst of a global pandemic, while workers and employers are struggling, is indefensible. I’m pleased to lead this strong coalition against the proposal with my colleagues in New York and Massachusetts.”

The coalition says the proposed rule is particularly troubling in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has left millions unemployed.