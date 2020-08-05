Harrisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is joining 20 other states in a fight against a new Florida law that creates new barriers to voting for formerly incarcerated citizens, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The so-called "Pay-to-Vote law" requires returning citizens to pay all court-ordered financial obligations before they are allowed to vote.

"This is an unconstitutional ploy to change the ground rules for elections to discriminate against low income and minority members of our society,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

“Suppressing voting rights anywhere harms Pennsylvanians’ rights to a fair election and I’ll take the steps necessary to stop it,” Shapiro said.

In Pennsylvania, voters are ineligible if they are currently incarcerated for a felony or were convicted of violating the state Elections Code within the past four years.

Returning citizens only need to re-register to restore their ability to vote.

Led by Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, the coalition of Attorneys General say that the new Florida law is illegal under their recent constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 4.

Before Amendment 4, citizens with felony convictions could only restore their right to vote through executive clemency, which was rare. Amendment 4 granted Floridians the right to vote after completing their sentence, including probation and parole.

The amicus presented by the group argues that the new law is meant to disenfranchise voters unlawfully, and that the law does not provide an adequate process for determining amounts owed. In addition, the amicus suggests that the law is meant to target Black, LatinX, and low-income communities.

The plaintiffs are seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to restore the vote to former felons.

The amicus brief has been filed by the Attorneys General from the District of Columbia, Illinois, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

As of 2016, about 4.7 million former felons in the U.S. - about one in every forty adults - have completed the terms of their incarceration but are denied voting rights. Laws regarding the restoration of voting rights vary widely by state.

Following a legal challenge, a district court blocked enforcement of Florida's "Pay-to-Vote law," and the case is now on appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

The law is permitted to stay in place until the case is heard on August 18, which coincides with Florida's primary election. Approximately one million Floridians will be barred from casting ballots if the law is upheld.