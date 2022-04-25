Towanda, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the charges against former youth pastor Robert Fenton for regularly assaulting a 14-year-old member of his religious community from 1996 to 1998.

Fenton, 52, is believed to be associated with a church in the Queensland area of Australia as a pastor. A letter has been sent to the church notifying them of the charges.

The Office of Attorney General will seek his extradition in cooperation with the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Justice. He was charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and related charges.

His accuser, now in her 40s, reported to the Pennsylvania State Police that the defendant began sexually abusing her when she was approximately 14 years old and Fenton was 26.

“The defendant used his power and authority in his religious community to lie, manipulate and regularly abuse a young girl in his community," Shapiro said. "I promised we would hold anyone who was abusing children accountable and Robert Fenton is no exception. Survivors experience a lifetime of anguish and trauma trying to overcome the impact of abuse. I want survivors to know — we believe you, and we will not let predators get away with the sexual assault of children.”

Last Julye, the AG's office, in partnership with state police, began investigating the case following a referral by the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators learned that Fenton was a youth pastor for the "Abide in the Vine" church in Bradford County and declared that God wanted the teen to be his spouse.

He sought and received the approval of church leaders to “betroth” the victim to him with an understanding that no sexual activity would occur. However, between 1996 and 1998, the victim sustained frequent sexual abuse by Fenton, according to charges.

Between July 2021 and February 2022, investigators interviewed multiple former church officials and associates of Fenton and the victim. These interviews corroborated the victim’s allegations, stating that they recalled then 26-year-old Fenton was in a “relationship” with the victim and understood them to be “betrothed” with the blessing of their religious community.

The accuser came forward to law enforcement after leaving the religious community and seeking counseling.

