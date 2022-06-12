Harrisburg, Pa. — The Office of Attorney General (OAG) has announced a new guide to outline landlord and tenant rights.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the “Consumer Guide to Tenant and Landlord Rights” June 9. The guide provides information on state and federal resources that can offer additional information or assistance to Pennsylvania renters.

“Renting a home or apartment can be a significant and stressful process,” said Shapiro. “It is made only more difficult if you don’t understand the laws that govern landlords and tenants in Pennsylvania. Our guide clearly and concisely outlines those laws so Pennsylvanians can rent with confidence. Anyone who has questions about the information in our guide, or who feels that their rights may have been violated, should reach out to my office.”

The OAG’s “Consumers Guide to Tenant and Landlord Rights” provides an overview of state and federal legal requirements that govern the landlord-tenant relationship. Its publication is part of a larger initiative by the Office of Attorney General to help tenants maneuver a competitive rental market with rising costs.

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, OAG made it so that Pennsylvanians could not be evicted from their homes during a state of emergency. Shapiro also wrote to landlords and mortgage lenders to urge them to allow time for Pennsylvanians to get back on their feet.

In 2022, OAG secured $25,000 in restitution for tenants, many of them students, who were taken advantage of by a State College landlord. McKinney Properties Inc. was alleged to have illegally charged a 15% administrative charge on top of damage, cleaning, and painting charges. That kind of added surcharge is illegal under the Landlord Tenant Act.

In addition to outlining discrimination prohibited by law, the “Consumers Guide to Tenant and Landlord Rights” provides information on tenant rights and best practices related to tenant screening, lease terms, security deposits, maintenance, utility services, tenants’ associations, retaliation, early termination of a lease, and eviction

The guide is intended to inform consumers on the legal requirements and best practices when renting a place to live. The guide is not legal advice, and the Office of Attorney General cannot give specific legal advice to individuals.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.