Harrisburg, Pa. – After six straight weeks of a statewide "substantial transmission" rate, one county has finally fallen to "low level" transmission status, Governor Tom Wolf announced today during the weekly status update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

“After six straight weeks of all 67 counties reporting in the substantial level of transmission, we now have one county moving into the low level of transmission category – a great sign of progress,” Gov. Wolf said.

There are three levels of transmission: low, moderate and substantial. For the week ending January 21, 66 counties were in the substantial level of transmission. Cameron County is only county to be in the low level of county transmission.

"I believe we can keep up these best public health practices to continue to bring the transmission of COVID-19 down in our communities, keep each other safe, and move forward with rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Wolf.

As of Thursday, Jan. 21, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 31,140 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 40,088 cases, indicating 8,948 fewer new cases across the state over the past week compared to the previous week.

The statewide percent-positivity went down to 10.5% from 12.7% last week. Every county in the state has a concerning percent positivity above 5 percent. This includes two counties with percent positivity at or above 20 percent, a decrease of two counties from the week before.

A detailed press release of the weekly status update can be found here.

Although the falling rates of transmission levels are hopeful signs, Pennsylvanians are still advised to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, regardless of in what county they live. This includes wearing a mask or face covering anytime they are in public.