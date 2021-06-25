Washington, DC - Since November of 2020, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller and several of his colleagues have been calling for the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) to start catching up with a massive backlog of over 500,000 vital information requests from veterans and their families.

The NPRC is currently operating at 25 percent of its typical capacity.

Some veterans and families have waited over a year for their information requests, which are required to access VA benefits, adjudicate disability claims, and request commendations, awards, or regalia.

In April, Keller sent a letter to David Ferriero, Archivist of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which manages the NPRC, requesting immediate action to eliminate the enormous backlog of requests and demanding information about plans to expedite record requests.

Earlier in June, Keller introduced the RECORDS Act, a directive to the NPRC to fully reopen and issue a report to Congress on its efforts to catch up. The bill currently has 13 co-sponsors, and was endorsed by the Lycoming Office of Veterans Affairs.

In response to the constant pressure, the NPRC has set a deadline to finalize its employee reentry plans no later than July 19. The plans may include hybrid work that incorporates both in-person and remote staffing.

After the NPRC announcement, Keller made the following statement:

“This is good news, but it’s long overdue. For more than a year, the National Personnel Records Center has done a terrible disservice to our veterans and active duty military personnel by shirking its responsibilities and leaving countless service members and their families without access to critical, potentially lifesaving benefits."

"The RECORDS Act is sorely needed to address the massive backlog and ensure veterans get the benefits they’ve earned. I look forward to working with the agency, helping them to identify benchmarks for improvement and preventing an issue like this from ever happening again," Keller said in conclusion.